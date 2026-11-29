Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, travelled to Chennai on 29 November 2026 to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin. The delegation, joined by other INDIA bloc leaders, aimed to persuade Stalin to reconsider the DMK’s support for the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill. The visit came a day after the DMK announced its decision to back the bill, following a meeting of its MPs in Chennai.
According to The Indian Express, the Congress-led delegation included Mamata Banerjee, KC Venugopal, and chief ministers from Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka. Their objective was to make a final appeal to Stalin, urging the DMK to oppose the delimitation constitutional amendment bills, which propose a significant increase in Lok Sabha seats and operationalise the women’s reservation law.
As reported by The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi publicly appealed to Stalin, stating, “In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together.” The Congress and its allies argue that the proposed expansion to 850 Lok Sabha seats could alter the balance of political representation and benefit the ruling party at the Centre.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the DMK had already declared its support for the revised delimitation proposals, citing the bill’s provision for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. The Congress delegation’s visit was described as a last-ditch effort to prevent the DMK from supporting the bill, despite the party’s public commitment.
Stalin reiterated the DMK’s position, stating that every decision was made in the interest of Tamil Nadu and its people as coverage revealed. He emphasised that the party would not compromise on this path, referencing historical figures to underline his resolve: “We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”
“We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.” — MK Stalin
The DMK’s support for the bill followed assurances that Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats would be maintained and that the proportion of parliamentary representation among states would be preserved based on the 1971 Census as analysis showed. Senior DMK leaders expressed skepticism about the timing of the Congress delegation’s visit, noting that the party’s demands had already been incorporated into the revised bill.
INDIA bloc leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, joined the Congress team in Chennai before heading to Mumbai to meet Sharad Pawar as reporting indicated. The opposition’s efforts were described as symbolic, with sources acknowledging limited prospects for changing the DMK’s stance.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, a senior DMK leader, stated that the party would take the “right decision at the right time,” reaffirming that Tamil Nadu’s rights would not be compromised at the end of the day. He noted that the DMK had been the first to raise concerns about the delimitation issue and that the party’s leadership had already explained its position to the public and its MPs.
“Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state’s rights. We will take the right decision at the right time.” — Udhayanidhi Stalin
Despite the Congress delegation’s efforts, the DMK’s decision to support the delimitation bill remained unchanged as further updates confirmed. The party’s stance was shaped by assurances on seat share and the preservation of Tamil Nadu’s interests, as well as recent political developments between the DMK and Congress.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.