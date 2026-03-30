Congress Leader Parminder Tiwari Reportedly Stabbed to Death In Ludhiana Attack

On 30 March 2026, Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was killed in the Machhiwara area of Ludhiana, Punjab. The incident occurred outside rental quarters along Hadiyan Road near Takhran village. Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them attacked Tiwari with an axe, striking him repeatedly on the head. Tiwari collapsed at the scene and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital. The assailants fled towards Malwa Chowk, and police are investigating the case.