Congress' Sidhu to Meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a Day CWC Meets

In the letter, he said, "I am forwarding Shri Raja Warring's detailed note regarding Shri Sidhu's current activities along with this letter." He wrote that Sidhu's actions are inexcusable, and he should be asked for an explanation, and disciplinary action should be initiated.

The Congress Working Committee is meeting on Monday to drive the agenda for the party's 'Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) in Udaipur. This will be the fourth such Shivir during Sonia Gandhi's presidency, with the earlier ones organised in 1998, 2003 and 2013. Only the 2003 Shivir was beneficial for the party, which helped it to clinch power in 2004 for ten years.