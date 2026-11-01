Ahead of Diwali, Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise by Rs 10 From 1 November

On 1 November 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was increased by ₹10, bringing the new rate to ₹2,820. This marks the third consecutive monthly hike for commercial LPG, while domestic LPG prices for households remain unchanged. The revision comes as part of the regular monthly price adjustments by state-owned oil companies, affecting hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments across the country.
According to Financial Express, the latest increase follows a ₹62.50 hike in October and a ₹9.50 rise in September. IndianOil’s revised rate list confirms that the November adjustment is part of a trend of fluctuating commercial LPG prices throughout 2026, with significant increases earlier in the year followed by reductions in July and August.
As reported by The Indian Express, the price hike is effective immediately and is expected to impact the cost structure for businesses reliant on commercial LPG, particularly in the hospitality sector. The report also notes that aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been raised in tandem, reflecting broader trends in international energy benchmarks.
As highlighted by Siasat, this is the second consecutive monthly increase after reductions in July and August. The cumulative effect of these changes has added ₹82 per cylinder since August, following a period earlier in the year when prices reached a record high of ₹3,113.50 in June before declining. The latest revision also includes a price increase for aviation turbine fuel, which now stands at ₹138.50 per litre.
According to The Hindu, the current hike comes ahead of the festive season and continues a pattern of monthly adjustments based on international price movements and currency fluctuations. The report confirms that the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now ₹2,820, with similar increases observed across other major cities.
“The price of commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by around ₹10 on Sunday (November 1, 2026). The hike, for the third consecutive month, comes ahead of the festive season,” the report stated.
Analysis showed that rising energy prices, including LPG, are influenced by global factors such as increased international fuel costs and supply disruptions. These pressures have contributed to inflationary trends, affecting both businesses and consumers in India and abroad.
Industry data indicated following remarks by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the G20, who highlighted that deliberate attacks on energy infrastructure and trade routes have contributed to global price volatility. He emphasised the importance of stable and predictable energy supplies, particularly for countries like India that rely heavily on LPG for clean cooking and commercial use.
Price records confirmed as details emerged that the commercial LPG price in Delhi had previously peaked in June before a series of reductions and subsequent hikes. The ongoing adjustments are attributed to international market dynamics, including freight costs, supply chain disruptions, and currency exchange rates.
“ANI linked pressure on LPG prices to higher international energy costs and supply disruptions associated with tensions in West Asia. According to the news agency, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping route for energy supplies, have contributed to higher freight and import costs,” the report noted.
State-owned oil companies confirmed in recent updates that domestic LPG prices remain unchanged at ₹942 per 14.2-kg cylinder, providing some relief to household consumers. However, commercial users continue to face increased costs, with the latest revision reflecting ongoing volatility in the global energy market.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.