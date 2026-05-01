Landmark Colombia Climate Talks Spur Voluntary Fossil Fuel Phaseout Roadmaps

Nearly 60 countries participated in landmark climate talks in Santa Marta, Colombia, concluding with a collective agreement to develop voluntary national roadmaps for phasing out coal, oil, and gas.
The conference, co-hosted by Colombia and the Netherlands, marked a significant shift from traditional United Nations climate negotiations, focusing on concrete steps to reduce fossil fuel dependence and address the global climate crisis.
As reported by The Guardian, the participating nations were asked to outline how they intend to end fossil fuel production and use, with the voluntary plans forming the foundation of a new global initiative.
The talks were prompted by frustration with the slow progress at UN climate summits, where consensus rules have often allowed fossil fuel interests to block direct action.
According to Deutsche Welle, the conference brought together ministers, climate advocates, and financial experts from more than 50 countries.
The discussions addressed the complexities of transitioning away from fossil fuels, especially for economies heavily reliant on coal, oil, and gas exports. Colombia, as a major coal exporter, faces significant economic and social challenges in implementing a rapid transition.
While the group of 59 participants did not include the world’s largest emitters such as the United States, China, India, Russia, and major petrostates, the coalition represents over half of global GDP, nearly a third of energy demand, and a fifth of fossil fuel supply as coverage revealed.
Almost half of the attending countries are fossil fuel producers, and they are expected to detail how they will wind down output, though no specific deadlines or structures for the plans have been mandated.
France became the first developed nation to release a national roadmap for fossil fuel phaseout during the conference, aiming to reduce fossil fuels in final energy consumption to 40 percent by 2030 and phase out coal by 2027, oil by 2045, and fossil gas by 2050 following reports. NGOs welcomed the move but noted that the plan may not be sufficient given the scale of the climate crisis, with 91 percent of the planet experiencing above-average surface air temperatures last year.
"We decided that the transition away from fossil fuels could no longer remain a slogan but must become a concrete, political and collective endeavour," said Irene Vélez Torres, Colombia’s environment minister and chair of the talks.
Participants also agreed to support poorer countries with technical expertise, scrutinise fossil fuel subsidies, and collaborate on trade policy and financial reform to facilitate the transition as analysis showed.
Financing remains a central challenge, particularly for developing nations facing high borrowing costs and limited access to capital.
The Santa Marta conference was described as a "coalition of the willing," distinct from the annual UN climate conferences, which have been criticised for the influence of fossil fuel lobbyists and slow progress.
The next meeting is scheduled for early next year in Tuvalu, with governments encouraged to present concrete roadmaps as details emerged.
"Economies built on fossil fuels are unraveling in real time. Fossil fuels are not just dirty. They are unreliable. They are dangerous. And they must end," stated Juan Carlos Monterrey, special representative for climate change at Panama's environment ministry.
Observers noted the constructive atmosphere of the talks, with many expressing hope that the coalition’s efforts could break the deadlock that has hindered concrete action at previous international forums.
The voluntary nature of the roadmaps allows for flexibility, acknowledging the different starting points and challenges faced by each country as reporting indicated.
While no binding treaty was established, the conference set the stage for ongoing cooperation and increased ambition in the global effort to phase out fossil fuels. The outcomes will be closely watched at the upcoming Cop31 UN climate conference in November at the conclusion.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.