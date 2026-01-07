Cold Wave Grips North India: Schools Shut In UP, Punjab

North India is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping significantly across several states. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have ordered the closure of schools in response to the harsh weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cold wave will persist, with minimum temperatures expected to remain below normal in the coming days.
As reported by The News Minute, Delhi-NCR continues to face cold wave conditions, with the minimum temperature hovering around 7 degrees Celsius and air quality remaining in the ‘poor’ category. The report also highlights that dense fog has led to significant disruptions in road and air traffic, affecting travel plans for many residents in the region.
According to The Indian Express, the cold wave is being driven by active north-westerly winds, which have caused temperatures to plummet not only in Delhi but also across the Indo-Gangetic plains.
The IMD has issued advisories for several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, warning of continued cold conditions and the likelihood of dense fog in the mornings.
This report highlighted that authorities have advised residents, especially the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during early morning hours when fog and pollution levels are at their peak. The advisory is particularly relevant for school children, prompting state governments to announce temporary school closures to ensure student safety.
This news report said that airlines have issued advisories to passengers regarding possible delays and disruptions due to low visibility at airports in Delhi, Amritsar, and other northern cities.
“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, resulting in delays. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information,” the Delhi Airport advisory stated.
The report also notes that similar conditions are being observed in other major cities, with dense fog alerts issued for several districts. This article mentioned that the minimum temperature in Kolkata dropped to 10.2°C, the lowest in 12 years, indicating the widespread nature of the cold wave across northern and eastern India.
The cold wave is expected to continue for several more days, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a further dip in temperatures and persistent foggy conditions as this report noted.
“The India Meteorological Department said minimum temperatures across northwest India are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days, while central and eastern regions may see a similar dip over the next two days,” the report stated.
