After Delhi Debut, Cockroach Janta Party Takes Protest to Pune

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched a nationwide protest campaign from Pune on 11 June 2026, focusing on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and recruitment processes. The protest began at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), with hundreds of students participating. The campaign demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calls for comprehensive reforms in the education sector. The movement is scheduled to travel to multiple cities before culminating in a major demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 June 2026.
According to Deccan Herald, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke stated that Pune was chosen as the starting point due to its historical significance in Indian education. Dipke emphasised that the protest is not limited to a single examination but addresses systemic failures affecting students nationwide, including repeated paper leaks and technical issues in competitive exams.
As reported by The News Minute, the CJP’s campaign will include protests in cities such as Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with the final sit-in planned at Jantar Mantar if the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is not met. The organisers are using the hashtag #EducationMinisterMustResign to promote the campaign online.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, climate activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk joined the Pune protest, lending further visibility to the movement. The protest at SPPU was conducted peacefully, with organisers reiterating their commitment to constitutional methods and announcing the release of an education manifesto outlining proposed reforms.
Coverage revealed that the CJP’s education manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely exam results, improving transparency in recruitment, and strengthening accountability of examination authorities. The group has gained traction through social media campaigns and recent protests, including a significant gathering at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 6 June 2026.
"We are starting our nationwide protest from the SPPU campus. The movement will remain peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. We will also release our education manifesto outlining reforms needed in the education sector," said Abhijeet Dipke.
Organisers stated that the campaign aims to build a coalition of students, teachers, and education activists to demand systemic reforms across the country. The SPPU and Pune police granted permission for the protest, with authorities instructing organisers to maintain law and order and ensure academic activities were not disrupted.
Student concerns over recurring paper leaks, technical failures, and delayed results were central to the protest’s messaging as details emerged. Dipke and other leaders argued that these issues have eroded trust in the examination system and called for political accountability at the highest level.
Protesters and organisers have indicated that the movement will intensify if their demands are not addressed in the coming weeks. The CJP has also appealed to parents to support students’ right to peaceful protest and to question authorities regarding examination integrity.
"Students should not be discouraged from raising genuine concerns. They must have the freedom to ask questions," Dipke stated during the press conference.
Police and university officials confirmed that the protest was held within the permitted time frame and under specified conditions to ensure safety. The CJP’s campaign is expected to continue in other cities, with organisers reiterating their intention to maintain peaceful and lawful demonstrations throughout the nationwide movement.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.