CJP Flags ‘Neglected’ Rajasthan Tribal Schools, Demands Water, Classrooms

According to The Indian Express, the CJP’s inspection revealed that operational schools in Demat, Pongli, and Babari villages had only one teacher for dozens of students, with classrooms in a dilapidated state. In Demat, the primary school had just one teacher for 70 students and two classrooms in poor condition. The anganwadi room was reportedly at risk of collapse, and the school’s building had not seen any recent repairs or maintenance.