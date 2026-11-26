The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to organise a 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur on 26 November 2026, coinciding with Constitution Day. CJP leaders, including founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, began the day by paying tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, a significant Buddhist monument in the city. The rally is scheduled for 4 pm and will also feature actor Prakash Raj.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Dipke described Constitution Day as a "very holy day for everyone in the country" and emphasised the importance of honouring Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. The leaders' visit to Deekshabhoomi, where Ambedkar and his followers converted to Buddhism in 1956, underscored the symbolic significance of the site for the day's events.
According to The Hindu, Constitution Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The day is observed nationwide with tributes to Ambedkar and other framers of the Constitution, and is often used by political parties and civil society groups to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Constitution as "a priceless heritage of Indian democracy" and called on citizens to strengthen the values enshrined in the document. The government has promoted Constitution Day since 2015 to increase public awareness of constitutional principles.
"Today is a very holy day for everyone in the country because, on this day, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, on which our country is running and moving forward," Dipke stated after his visit to Deekshabhoomi.
In the context of Nagpur, the CJP rally aims to address concerns regarding the functioning of democratic institutions, particularly the Election Commission of India. Coverage revealed that Constitution Day has evolved from being observed as Law Day to a broader commemoration involving public awareness campaigns, educational activities, and political events across the country.
Nationally, Constitution Day is marked by various political parties and organisations through marches, readings of the Preamble, and public rallies. Reporting indicated that in other states, such as Uttar Pradesh, the day is used by parties to consolidate support among Dalits, minorities, and backward communities, reflecting the enduring legacy of Ambedkar and the Constitution in contemporary politics.
Legal experts and commentators have noted the significance of Constitution Day in reaffirming the moral and legal foundations of the Republic. Analysis showed that the day serves as a reminder of the ongoing responsibility to uphold justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as outlined in the Constitution.
"Constitution is not a mere lawyers' document; it is a vehicle of Life and its spirit is always the spirit of Age," Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar is quoted as saying, highlighting the living nature of the Constitution.
Other regions have also marked the occasion with special sessions and commemorative events. In Haryana, officials responded by organising a special session in the state assembly to reinforce commitment to constitutional principles and democratic values among elected representatives.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.