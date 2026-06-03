Cockroach Janta Party Holds First Press Conference in Delhi Before Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a press conference in Delhi on 3 June 2026, introducing its newly appointed spokespersons and outlining plans for a protest scheduled for 6 June. The event was organised in response to recent allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in national examinations, including CBSE, NEET, and CUET. The press conference featured the newly named spokespersons, who addressed the media regarding the protest’s objectives and the party’s demands.
According to Deccan Herald, investigative journalist Saurav Das was appointed as the chief spokesperson of the CJP. Alongside Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka were named as spokespersons. The appointments were announced days before the planned protest, which calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination system lapses.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the CJP’s press conference was addressed by all three spokespersons. Saurav Das, who has a background in investigating legal, judicial, and social issues, stated that the movement aims to change the political discourse in India. Das previously led anti-pollution protests in November 2025 at India Gate. The party’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was also referenced as the initiator of the protest call.
Details provided during the coverage indicate that Vijeta Dahiya, one of the spokespersons, a graduate of Delhi Technological University, is known for her work in political research, content creation, and filmmaking. Dahiya has contributed to research for various digital creators and authored books, as well as directed Haryanvi films. Ashutosh Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, has experience in management consulting and has led public movements in Jaipur since returning to India in 2025.
The press conference also highlighted the involvement of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who expressed support for the protest. Wangchuk stated, “I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India.” This statement was shared on social media and referenced by the party during the event.
Further information from the press conference confirmed that the spokespersons discussed the protest’s focus on examination integrity and youth concerns. The CJP reiterated its commitment to peaceful demonstration and called for accountability in the education system.
Additional context provided in statements described the CJP’s intention to introduce a new generation of leaders and to address systemic issues affecting students and young people. The party emphasised its goal of fostering transparency and reform in public institutions.
“There comes a moment when the young of a nation realise they are angry because they were promised a future, and then mocked, moralised, and treated as disposable for asking where that future went. That moment has arrived. And it is time we change that,” Saurav Das stated, reflecting the sentiment expressed at the press conference.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.