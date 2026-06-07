Agitation to Continue Until Education Minister Resigns: CJP Founder Dipke

Hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 6 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national entrance and recruitment examinations.

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, was sparked by widespread anger over the NEET 2026 paper leak and issues with the CBSE’s on-screen marking system. Organisers issued a one-week ultimatum to the government, warning that the agitation would expand nationwide if their demand were not met.