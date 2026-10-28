BP Singh, Creator of CID And Aahat Dies At 77; Shivaji Satam, Cast Pay Tributes

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, widely known as BP Singh, died on 27 October 2026 after suffering a massive heart attack. Singh, aged 77, was best known for creating the long-running crime series CID and the horror anthology Aahat, both of which became iconic in Indian television history. His passing has prompted tributes from colleagues and industry figures, highlighting his influence and dedication to the medium.
As reported by The Indian Express, actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in CID, described Singh as a mentor, friend, and teacher. Satam stated that Singh shaped his career and taught him the nuances of acting for television, saying, “The biggest chapter of my life is over today.” Singh’s death occurred on Tuesday morning, and his last rites were scheduled for 28 October 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, Singh began his career as a news cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973 after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He later transitioned to television production, creating Aahat in 1995 and CID in 1998. Both shows achieved significant popularity, with CID running for over two decades and Aahat becoming one of India’s best-known horror series.
Industry colleagues recalled Singh’s commitment to his craft during interviews, noting that he continued working through serious health setbacks. Satam recounted, “Only three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, Singh was running around with a camera in a jungle, shooting a chase sequence. Six-seven months later, after a second surgery, he designed a 111-minute single-shot episode.”
“He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much. A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He’d say, ‘Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?’”
Tributes from other collaborators highlighted Singh’s technical achievements in the industry. In 2004, CID filmed a 111-minute episode in a single continuous shot, a notable accomplishment in Indian television. Singh also appeared in CID as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole and served as chairman of FTII from 2018 to 2020.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and other industry figures expressed condolences following the news, recognising Singh’s contributions to television crime dramas and his leadership roles in industry associations. Pandit described Singh as a brilliant filmmaker and a close associate, stating that his work would continue to inspire future generations.
“Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P. Singh ji due to a massive heart attack early in the morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still and will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come.”
Singh’s legacy includes not only CID and Aahat but also other television projects such as Abhay, Khaaki, and Supercops Vs Supervillains as coverage revealed. He was remembered for his dedication, technical expertise, and mentorship to actors and crew members throughout his career.
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