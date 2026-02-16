Christian Boy Denied Burial In Odisha Amid Church Dispute

A 13-year-old boy from a Christian family in Kapena village, Nabarangpur district, Odisha, died after a prolonged illness on 10 February 2026. The family attempted to bury him at the village burial ground but was prevented by other residents due to ongoing tensions related to a demand for the relocation of a church-cum-prayer hall. The family ultimately performed the last rites and buried the boy on their own registered land after intervention by district officials and police, nearly 20 hours after his death.