Chief Secy Assault: SC Junks Delhi Police Plea Against HC Order

The criminal case was registered in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on 19 February 2018. The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.



Counsel for police argued that this is a question of statement not being recorded under 161, and it is an important matter with ramifications elsewhere. The Bench responded, this will not have ramifications and refused to entertain the appeal.