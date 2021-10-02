Was Thinking of Panel for Complaints Against Officials, Police: CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday, 1 October, orally observed that he had thought of creating a panel to examine atrocities and complaints against bureaucrats, particularly police officers, headed by the chief justice of the concerned high court.



"I have lot of reservations at the way, how bureaucracy particularly, how police officers are behaving in this country. I was at one time thinking of creating a standing committee to examine atrocities and complaints against bureaucrats, particularly police officers, headed by the Chief Justice of the high court. I want to reserve that. Don't want to do now," he said.

A bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, was hearing a plea filed by suspended Additional Director General of Police of Chhattisgarh Gurjinder Pal Singh seeking protection from arrest in criminal cases of sedition, extortion, and owning disproportionate assets against him.