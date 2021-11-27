Chennai Goes Under Water, Red Alert Issued for Several Districts in Tamil Nadu

More than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu experienced continuous rains.

The government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in 23 districts on Saturday.



Several localities in Chennai went under water and subways have been closed for traffic due to flooding. Traffic has been diverted in several places due to waterlogged roads.



With increased water inflow, the shutters of the Chembarambakkam lake were raised to let out surplus water. In the districts, several acres of paddy fields went underwater, damaging the crops.



Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy rains for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts.



Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.



Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to meet Governor RN Ravi to brief him about the measures to mitigate the problems faced by the people due to heavy rains.