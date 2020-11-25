Chemical Castration of Rapists Given In-Principle Approval in Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 24 November, approved, in principle, a law on chemical castration of rapists.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting wherein the Law Ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance. The draft includes increasing women's role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection, Geo TV reported.

Stressing that this was a serious matter, PM Imran Khan said no delay will be tolerated. "We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens."

The PM said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier said castration will be a start. The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.