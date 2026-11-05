Two Dead, Rescue Underway After Chawri Bazar Building Collapse

As reported by The Observer Post, the narrow lanes around the site posed significant challenges for rescue teams, who had to clear parked vehicles and navigate debris to reach those trapped. Local residents described waking up to a loud crashing sound and rushing outside to assist. An eyewitness, Mohd Nayeem, stated, “We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realised it was the house being built next door.”