25-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed In Chandigarh’s Sarangpur, No Arrests Yet

A 25-year-old man named Mukesh Kumar was stabbed to death by two to three unidentified individuals outside his residence in Sarangpur, Chandigarh, on the evening of 30 October 2026. The incident occurred around 7 pm while Mukesh was standing with his friend Sunny. Mukesh sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was transported to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made so far, and the motive for the attack remains undetermined.
According to Hindustan Times, Sunny, the eyewitness, informed police that the assailants attacked Mukesh without any apparent provocation. Police have stated that there was no known previous rivalry involving the victim, and efforts are ongoing to establish the motive behind the attack.
Police officials confirmed that the friend of the victim stopped a police vehicle immediately after the incident, facilitating Mukesh’s transfer to the hospital as coverage revealed. The police have registered a murder case and are reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the area to identify and trace the accused.
The family of Mukesh Kumar staged a protest outside the Sarangpur police station, alleging that the attack occurred in close proximity to the police station but no immediate action was taken following reports. The family has refused to accept the body from the mortuary until the accused are apprehended.
“The family also said it would not accept the victim’s body from the PGIMER mortuary until the accused were arrested.”
Police teams are actively working to apprehend the suspects, with the eyewitness reportedly having identified the accused individuals as details emerged. Authorities are also analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity to aid in the investigation.
Mukesh Kumar was employed as a dry cleaner and had recently returned from Delhi, where he had gone to procure suits for his work according to information provided. This incident marks the sixth stabbing in the tricity area this month, and the third fatal one.
“Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established and ruled out any known previous rivalry.”
Investigators have stated that all available evidence is being reviewed, and efforts to locate and arrest the suspects are ongoing as investigation continued. The case remains open, with further updates expected as the inquiry progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.