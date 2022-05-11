CEPI Ties Up With Bharat Biotech, Others to Make a 'Variant-Proof' COVID Vaccine

"BBIL has successfully commercialised a universal COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children. While current generations of vaccines are safe and effective, against currently known variants, it is imperative that we focus on innovation for multi-epitope vaccines, where a single vaccine can protect against all future variants. Our expertise in product development and innovation, especially with novel adjuvants and platform technologies will add to the strong partnership with CEPI, ExcellGene, and the University of Sydney," said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, BBIL said.



"Our mission is to deliver safe, affordable and highly effective vaccines to combat existing and future SARS-CoV-2 variants, and our international consortium is well placed to achieve this goal. The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia's world-class early phase clinical trial community," said Professor James Triccas, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, The University of Sydney.



"Our technological platform for innovative protein designs was used in the past to identify and manufacture an antigen for an Ebola candidate vaccine, resulting in sterilising immunity in pre-clinical challenge models. For the current COVID-19 project we are using similar approaches to generate numerous antigen preparations derived from spike protein variants of SARS-CoV-2, focussing eventually on the most promising antigen for vaccine purposes. Obtaining funding and scientific advice from CEPI to further our ongoing collaborations with the University of Sydney and Bharat Biotech is an exciting and most gratifying perspective and will, we hope, contribute towards the science for this and other novel protein-based vaccines," said Dr Maria J Wurm, CEO, ExcellGene.