Centre to SC: No Coercive Action Against Roshni Act Petitioners

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday, 10 December, informed the Supreme Court that no coercive action will be taken against petitioners who have approached the court in the matter connected with the Roshni Act.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide by 21 December the petitions seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act.

Mehta, representing the Jammu and Kashmir administration, orally submitted before the top court that no coercive action will be taken against petitioners, who moved the court, as they are not land grabbers.