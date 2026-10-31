New National Board For Gig Workers Criticised For Being Highly-Centralised

The Government of India has formally constituted the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers. The board, chaired by the Union labour and employment minister, includes representatives from central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, and associations representing gig and platform workers. The board’s mandate is to recommend, advise, and monitor social security programmes for these worker categories, but no new welfare benefits or financial allocations have been announced.
According to Hindustan Times, the board’s establishment marks a significant step in integrating gig and platform workers into India’s formal welfare architecture. The board will meet at least three times a year and is tasked with reviewing record-keeping, monitoring welfare schemes, and advising on the implementation of the Code on Social Security. Manjeet Singh Patel, national president of the All India NPS Employees Federation, welcomed the move, stating it would help secure the future of informal and digital platform workers.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the board’s structure is highly centralised, with the Union Government controlling appointments and the Union Minister for Labour serving as chair. The board for gig and platform workers consists of 22 members, including five representatives each from aggregators and workers. However, there is no significant representation from central trade unions affiliated with opposition parties or from state governments led by the opposition.
Analysis showed that this centralised approach may hinder optimal outcomes for gig and platform workers. Labour is a subject on the Concurrent List of the Indian Constitution, requiring cooperation between the Union and state governments. The absence of broader representation has raised concerns about the board’s ability to address the diverse needs of India’s workforce.
“The Union Government should take the trade unions and the State Governments on board while creating new systems and mechanisms to address the social security concerns of the vast majority of workers,” the editorial noted.
Coverage revealed that the board’s notification comes amid increasing policy focus on gig and platform workers, such as those in ride-hailing and food delivery. Despite the formal inclusion of these workers, the notification does not specify new welfare benefits or funding details, leaving the scope of immediate impact unclear.
At the end of the first year since the implementation of the Code on Social Security, reporting indicated that the majority of India’s unorganised, gig, and platform workforce—comprising over 92% of the total workforce—remains outside the full ambit of social security as defined by international standards.
“The board will not only help secure the future of the country’s large informal workforce but also pave the way for the effective implementation of targeted welfare schemes and social security mechanisms,” said Manjeet Singh Patel.
In the context of union representation, further details emerged that the board includes associations representing gig and platform workers, but the extent of their influence within the board’s decision-making process has not been detailed in the official notification.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.