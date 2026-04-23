Odisha: Centre Notifies Corridor For Bauxite Mines Days After Tribal Protests

The Centre has issued a notification for a dedicated broad gauge rail corridor connecting Tikiri station to the Sijimali and Kutrumali bauxite mines in Odisha’s Rayagada district. This development follows recent violent clashes between tribal residents and police over the construction of an approach road to the Sijimali mining block. The notification was released by the East Coast Railway zone, with the stated objective of improving mineral evacuation and logistics connectivity to the bauxite reserves.
According to The Indian Express, the new rail corridor is intended to serve both the Sijimali and Kutrumali mines, which are located within the Waltair division. The official order was issued on Tuesday, just days after the clash that resulted in injuries to over 40 police personnel and nearly 25 tribal protestors. The incident occurred during efforts to construct a 3.5-kilometre approach road to the Sijimali block.
Project details such as the precise route, estimated cost, and land requirements for the nearly 20-kilometre railway line have not yet been disclosed as coverage revealed. However, sources indicated that the lessees of the two bauxite mines may be responsible for funding the project. Vedanta secured the Sijimali mine in February 2023, while Kalinga Alumina Ltd, owned by the Adani Group, was declared the preferred bidder for the Kutrumali block around the same period.
The Sijimali and Kutrumali bauxite reserves are situated in the Eastern Ghats hill ranges, an area characterised by valleys and significant tribal populations. Local residents have expressed strong opposition to both the mining and the associated infrastructure projects, arguing that these initiatives primarily benefit corporate interests and threaten traditional livelihoods as reporting indicated.
“The protesting tribals have opposed the railway project, saying the infrastructure is aimed at benefiting corporates seeking to exploit the region, which they argue would endanger their livelihoods.”
Officials stated that the primary aim of the railway project is to facilitate mineral evacuation and enhance logistics for bauxite extraction. The notification comes at a time when tensions remain high in the region, with tribal groups continuing to protest against both the mining operations and the new rail corridor as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.