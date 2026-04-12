Centre Raises Export Duties On Diesel And Aviation Turbine Fuel

The Government of India has increased export duties on diesel from Rs 21.50 to Rs 55.50 per litre, while the duty on ATF increased from ₹29.50 to ₹42 per litre with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Finance on 11 April.

As per the Hindustan Times, the move targets private refiners and aims to ensure sufficient domestic availability of these fuels amid rising international oil prices.