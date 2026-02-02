Centre Claims Wangchuk Wanted Nepal and Bangladesh-Like Situation in Ladakh

The Centre on Monday, 2 February argued before the Supreme Court that Wangchuk’s speeches and actions indicated a desire for Ladakh to become like Nepal or Bangladesh. The Solicitor General, representing the government, stated that Wangchuk’s references to the Central government as “them” and his calls for referendums in the region were interpreted as secessionist tendencies.

Wangchuk, a climate activist from Ladakh, was detained under the National Security Act on 26 September 2025 following protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the region. The government accused him of inciting violence during these protests, which resulted in four deaths and ninety injuries. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a plea challenging his detention, with arguments centering on the nature and context of his public statements.