'Incompatible With Secular Character': Centre Plans Krishi Bhawan Mosque Removal

The caretaking committee of the Qadeemi Masjid had approached the court in September, expressing apprehension about demolition after a tender was floated for the construction of new secretariat buildings. The committee’s plea seeks to restrain authorities from demolishing or removing the mosque, or alternatively, to provide a reasonable and proximate alternative prayer facility if retention at the current location is unavoidable. Further details indicate that the government maintains it cannot be compelled to allot or set apart any separate space for the mosque within the Krishi Bhawan compound or the Central Secretariat complex.