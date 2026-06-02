CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delay: Eligibility and Process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the portal for Class 12 students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of their board examination results. The portal was opened on 2 June 2026, following a delay attributed to technical improvements and additional testing. Only students who have already received scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets are eligible to apply for re-evaluation or verification.
According to Hindustan Times, the CBSE had initially announced that the re-evaluation portal would open on 1 June 2026. However, students reported being unable to access the website on the scheduled date. The board subsequently clarified that the delay was due to extensive testing and system upgrades to ensure platform stability.
As reported by Financial Express, the re-evaluation process is available exclusively to students who have already applied for and received scanned copies of their answer books. Applicants must refer to the marking scheme and question paper provided on the official portal and clearly specify the discrepancy in marking when submitting a request for re-evaluation.
For verification of marks, students are required to pay ₹500 per answer book, while the fee for re-evaluation is ₹100 per question. The payment process is fully online, and students must freeze their application after submission, as changes cannot be made once payment is completed as clarified in recent updates.
Step-by-step instructions for both verification and re-evaluation are available on the CBSE portal. Students must select the subject, enter the specific question number, page number, marks awarded, and the marks they believe should have been given. A detailed reason for the re-evaluation request is mandatory, and vague explanations are discouraged as outlined in the official guide.
“The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation,” the CBSE stated in its official communication.
Students can also apply for verification-related issues such as missing pages, missing supplementary copies, blurred scanned answer books, or answer books not belonging to the candidate. The portal allows applicants to track the status of their requests after submission according to the latest instructions.
Technical issues with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system have led to widespread concerns among students, parents, and teachers. Live Law highlighted that the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, citing irregularities such as blurred scans, missing pages, and incomplete uploads. The plea seeks an independent inquiry and requests that the verification portal remain open for a month, with provisions for manual rechecking in disputed cases.
CBSE is expected to keep the verification and re-evaluation window open for at least two days after the final scanned copies of evaluated answer books are made available to students. Further details indicate that students should monitor the portal for updates regarding the closure of the application window.
“When such a large number of students seek scanned copies immediately after result declaration, the matter cannot be treated as a routine post-result formality,” the NSUI plea stated, underscoring the scale of concern among stakeholders.
Guidance for applicants includes reviewing the marking scheme, providing precise details for each question challenged, and ensuring all information is accurate before freezing the application. Recent coverage confirmed that only those who have received scanned answer sheets are eligible for the process, and the portal’s operational status will be updated as required.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.