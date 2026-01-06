CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay In Karur Stampede Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede that occurred on 27 September 2025. The incident resulted in the deaths of 41 people, including 18 women and 10 children, during a TVK rally at Velusamypuram, Karur. The crowd had gathered for a “people’s rally” when chaos erupted near the exit after Vijay’s address, leading to the fatal stampede.
According to The Indian Express, the CBI issued a notice to Vijay, requiring his appearance for questioning.
As reported by The News Minute, Vijay has been summoned to New Delhi to appear before the Investigating Officer on 12 January. The CBI had earlier questioned other TVK leaders, including General Secretary B Anand and Election Management General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, at the CGO complex in New Delhi. TVK leaders submitted video evidence to support their claim that the tragedy was due to lapses by the state government.
The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices J K Maheswari and N V Anjaria, emphasised the need for a fair and impartial investigation. The court stated, “The incident has shaken national conscience and requires a fair and impartial investigation.”
The CBI also summoned the Karur district collector, Superintendent of Police Jose Thangaya, and several revenue officials. The probe was transferred to the CBI on 13 October 2025, following a Supreme Court order that also suspended the state government’s one-person commission of enquiry.
“The issue has a bearing on the fundamental rights of citizens and the incident has shaken national conscience,” the Supreme Court bench stated, as cited in the investigation reports.
This report mentioned that TVK’s petition alleged deliberate chaos by police and local goondas, including claims of electricity being cut and midnight postmortem examinations to suppress the truth. The Madras High Court, on 3 October, ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team and criticised TVK for “poor leadership” and lack of remorse.
The victims of the stampede were from multiple districts, including Karur, Erode, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Salem. The CBI’s ongoing investigation is being closely monitored by the Supreme Court-appointed committee to ensure transparency and accountability.
This document revealed that public anger intensified after the incident, prompting Vijay to release a video statement on 30 September, reiterating his supporters’ claims of a state government conspiracy. The investigation continues as the CBI prepares to question Vijay and other key officials in the coming days.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.