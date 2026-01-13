Karur Stampede Probe: CBI Summon TVK Chief Vijay Again on 19 January

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to summon Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for a second round of questioning on 19 January 2026 in connection with the Karur stampede case. The investigation pertains to the stampede that occurred during a TVK rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on 27 September 2025, resulting in 41 deaths and multiple injuries.
Vijay was previously questioned for several hours at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on 12 January.
According to Hindustan Times, the CBI’s initial round of questioning focused on Vijay’s delayed arrival at the rally venue, crowd management, and the permissions obtained for the event. The agency is investigating whether the delay contributed to the chaos and subsequent stampede, as well as the adequacy of safety measures implemented by the organisers.
As reported by The Hindu, Vijay arrived in New Delhi on a chartered flight and was questioned for approximately six hours. The CBI had initially requested his presence again on 13 January, but Vijay sought a postponement due to the Pongal festival. The agency has now scheduled the next round of questioning for 19 January.
As The News Minute stated in an article, investigators questioned Vijay about his decision to leave the venue as the situation deteriorated, his awareness of the crowd’s size, and the sequence of events leading up to the stampede.
The CBI also inquired about announcements made during the event and whether Vijay was informed about the commotion and police actions at the site.
Further updates indicated that the CBI intends to clarify outstanding queries with Vijay, particularly regarding the event’s planning and the roles of other TVK officials. The agency has also questioned senior police officers and party organisers as part of its comprehensive probe.
In the middle of the investigation, coverage revealed that the CBI is examining the organisational structure of TVK, the rationale for holding the event in Karur, and the timeline of Vijay’s movements. The agency is also reviewing video evidence and statements from multiple witnesses, including victims’ families and local authorities.
“The CBI is investigating the gap between the scheduled start time of the programme and Vijay's actual arrival. They are looking into whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control,” a source familiar with the inquiry stated.
In addition, analysis showed that the CBI is scrutinising permissions, risk assessments, and the adequacy of basic facilities at the venue. The agency is also investigating the movement of Vijay’s campaign vehicle and the coordination between TVK workers and local police.
Political reactions have emerged as statements indicated that some opposition leaders allege the CBI’s actions are politically motivated. K. Selvaperunthagai, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, claimed the investigation is intended to pressure Vijay into joining the BJP-led alliance, though no official evidence has been presented to support this assertion.
At the end of the previous session, reporting indicated that Vijay’s legal and political activities continue to draw public attention, with the Supreme Court also involved in related matters concerning his film projects. The CBI’s next round of questioning is expected to focus on unresolved aspects of the Karur incident and the responsibilities of the event organisers.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.