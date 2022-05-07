CBI Raids AAP MLA Jaswant Singh's House in Punjab; Seizes Cash, Blank Cheques

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 7 May, conducted raids at multiple premises belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh and his family members in Malerkotla, Punjab, in connection with a bank loan fraud case.

As many as 90 blank cheques signed by different people were seized by the CBI, along with cash to the tune of Rs 16.57 lakh, around 88 foreign currency notes, some property papers, and other incriminating documents.