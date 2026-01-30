No Beef Fat In Tirupati Ghee, CBI Finds Synthetic Adulteration But No Animal Fat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam between 2019 and 2024 did not contain any animal fat. However, the investigation found that the ghee was adulterated with synthetic materials, including vegetable oils and chemical esters, rather than being made from pure milk or butter.

The findings have led to significant political debate in Andhra Pradesh, with various parties demanding accountability and clarification.