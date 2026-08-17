CBI Moves HC Against Kejriwal, Sisodia Discharge In Liquor Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a challenge against the discharge of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case. The matter is currently pending before the appropriate judicial forum, with the next hearing date yet to be confirmed. Both leaders were previously discharged by a lower court, and the CBI has sought a review of that decision.
According to Financial Express, the CBI’s petition outlines its grounds for challenging the discharge, focusing on alleged procedural lapses and the need for further investigation into the policy’s formulation and implementation. The agency has argued that the lower court’s order did not adequately consider the evidence presented during the initial inquiry.
At the start of proceedings, case documents indicated that the CBI is seeking a comprehensive review of all aspects related to the excise policy, including communications between government officials and private stakeholders. The agency has requested that the court allow for additional witness examination and document scrutiny.
During the last hearing, the court acknowledged the CBI’s application and directed both parties to submit written arguments. The legal teams representing Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have maintained that the discharge was justified based on the available evidence and procedural compliance. The court is expected to review the submissions before issuing any further directions as proceedings continue.
The CBI’s petition states, “The discharge order failed to consider material evidence and overlooked key aspects of the investigation that warrant judicial scrutiny.”
Legal experts have noted that the outcome of this challenge could set a precedent for future cases involving alleged irregularities in government policy formulation. The court’s decision will be closely monitored by legal and political observers given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the broader implications for administrative accountability.
Further updates on the hearing schedule and judicial orders are anticipated in the coming weeks. The CBI has reiterated its commitment to pursuing the matter through all available legal channels as the case progresses.
One official stated, “We are following due process and will abide by the court’s directions at every stage of the proceedings.”
Observers have pointed out that the case has drawn significant public attention, with stakeholders awaiting clarity on the legal standards applied in discharges involving senior political figures. The court’s forthcoming decision is expected to address both procedural and substantive aspects of the CBI’s challenge as legal arguments unfold.
In the interim, both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia remain out of custody, pending the outcome of the CBI’s petition. The legal process is ongoing, and all parties have been directed to maintain compliance with court orders as developments arise.
“The matter is sub judice, and we await the court’s decision,” a spokesperson for the legal team commented.
The case continues to be monitored by relevant authorities, with further hearings expected to clarify the legal position regarding the discharge of the two leaders as the judicial process advances.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.