Canada Requests India Extradite Preet Panesar In Gold Heist

Canada has formally requested the extradition of Preet Panesar from India in connection with the 2023 gold heist, which involved the theft of gold valued at $20 million.

Panesar, identified as a key accused in the case, was previously traced to a location in Punjab. The Enforcement Directorate in India has conducted searches and filed a case against him. Canadian authorities have charged or named nine individuals in the investigation, with Panesar listed as wanted.