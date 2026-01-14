'Mamata Left With Docs, Laptop': Calcutta HC Disposes TMC Plea On I-PAC ED Raids

The Calcutta High Court has disposed of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) plea seeking protection of confidential political data following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the I-PAC office and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain. The court’s decision came after the ED stated that it had not seized any material during the searches conducted on 8 January 2026.

Both the ED and TMC had filed petitions in connection with the incident, which is linked to an ongoing money laundering investigation.