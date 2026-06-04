Cabinet Clears ₹10,000-Crore Fund to Shield Airlines Amid West Asia Turmoil

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a one-time budgetary support of ₹10,000 crore to stabilise aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for Indian airlines. The fund aims to shield airlines from extreme fuel price volatility, particularly in the context of recent global disruptions and the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The support will be provided as interest-free advances to oil marketing companies (OMCs) and will cover both domestic and international airline operations.