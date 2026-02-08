'Bystanders Took Photos': Woman Who Made Call for Help in Delhi Biker Death Case

A 25-year-old man, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into an uncovered pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri, West Delhi, late on 6 February 2026. His body and motorcycle remained in the pit for nearly eight hours before police were alerted. The incident has led to multiple investigations, arrests, and the announcement of a new safety framework for excavation sites across Delhi.
According to Hindustan Times, at least five individuals, including a security guard, a labourer, and two contractors, were aware of the accident but did not inform authorities for several hours. The main contractor and a labourer absconded, while the sub-contractor was arrested and charged with culpable homicide. Police are investigating the roles of all parties involved, including possible evidence tampering at the site.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, a preliminary inquiry found that the pit was left unattended and barricading was inadequate. The committee identified lapses in night-time supervision and fixed responsibility on both the contractor and supervising officials. Three engineers were suspended, and disciplinary action was recommended for all responsible parties.
Eyewitness accounts revealed that 20-25 bystanders took photos and videos of the victim but did not attempt to help or call the police. The first emergency call was made by a passerby, Shivani, who stated, “I constantly pleaded with them to call the police for help. But they turned a deaf ear to my request and continued taking videos and photographs.”
Family members searched the area during the night but were not informed by those present at the site. They later expressed regret for not checking inside the pit and alleged that police and local authorities did not provide adequate assistance during their search.
Midway through the investigation, the family’s lawyer alleged negligence by the Delhi Jal Board and delays in the police probe, including slow collection of CCTV evidence. The lawyer stated that safety measures such as barricades and warning signs were only installed after the fatal incident.
Findings from the official inquiry confirmed multiple safety lapses, including inadequate barricading and lack of supervision. The report also noted that the victim was riding against the designated traffic flow, apparently taking a shortcut home, but emphasised that the primary responsibility lay with the agency and contractor for failing to secure the site.
“The fatal accident at Janakpuri stands as a grave reminder of the consequences of inadequate safety oversight,” the inquiry committee stated, according to official findings.
In response to the incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an eight-point safety framework for all excavation sites in Delhi. The directive mandates visible warning signs, robust barricading, reflector lights, and regular inspections, with strict accountability for both officials and contractors in case of negligence.
Further government action includes a citywide audit of all ongoing and recently completed excavation works, with departments required to submit detailed safety compliance reports within three days. The Chief Minister emphasised that any breach of the new guidelines would result in disciplinary and legal action.
