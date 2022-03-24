BYJU'S Named Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

"We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU'S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership," added Byju Raveendran, BYJU'S founder and CEO.

With 150 million learners around the world, BYJU'S has been leading in tech-driven, personalised, and engaging educational content and products. The company has expanded to cater to a large student community globally – from K-12 and competitive exam preparation, early learning, and coding to professional upskilling courses.

It has also empowered 3.4 million students from underserved communities with digital learning in India and aims to reach 10 million students in its home country by 2025.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November 21 to 18 December 2022.