Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark for First Time; Nifty Traded Above 17,900

According to Ashish Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research: "The market is growing due to excess liquidity and a low-interest rate regime. Investors also felt relieved by the Federal Reserve's stance on withdrawing stimulus and raising interest rates."

"FIIs and DIIs continue to pour in more investment in the market which has led to further highs. The fear of the third wave has also decreased and investors are not worried about the adverse impacts on the economy as more and more people get vaccinated," he added.



In addition, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said: "This shows the impact of return of FPIs and local investors continuing to invest despite headwinds that cropped up time and again."



"The absence of a 10 per cent correction in the indices over the last 18 months shows the maturity of the local investors, but also throws up the possibility of that happening over the next few weeks or months."