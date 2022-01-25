Budget Session: Parliament to Function in Two Shifts Owing to COVID-19 Situation
The Budget Session will be held in two parts this year, from 31 January to 11 February & from 14 March to 8 April.
The Parliament will function in two shifts during the Budget Session from February, under which the Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm, owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The Budget Session will be held in two parts this year, from 31 January to 11 February and from 14 March to 8 April. The Union Budget for FY23 will be tabled in the Parliament on 1 February.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place in the Parliament to prevent the outbreak of the disease.
As per the schedule, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses at 11 am on 31 January.
"During the sittings from 31.1.2022 to 11.2.2022, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for sitting of members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said a bulletin.
The bulletin said that members should arrive at the Parliament by 10:30 am on 31 January in order to obviate any inconvenience.
The President will arrive at the Central Hall of the Parliament at 10:55 am along with the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister, Speaker of Lok Sabha and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. Seating arrangements for members have been made in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries.
On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19.
The Secretary Generals of both the Houses have been instructed to suggest measures for the safe conduct of the upcoming Budget Session.
Sources said that over 700 Parliament staff have tested positive for COVID-19 till now during random testing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.