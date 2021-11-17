BSF Dismisses Allegations of Entering Bengal's Territorial Jurisdiction

A day after the West Bengal state legislative assembly passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of the notification of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extending the territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km along the international border, the BSF came out with a clarification that it does not have powers to register an FIR or to carry out investigations.

Though West Bengal alleged that the extension of the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF is an effort to encroach on the powers and authorities of the state and an effort to disturb the federal structure of the country, BSF ADG, YB Khurania, on Wednesday said: "Apart from West Bengal and Assam, the other states where BSF is deployed in Eastern Theatre i.e., Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, the jurisdiction of BSF covers the whole state."