Live

Latest News: Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong Arrested 

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:37 AM , 06 Jan

Sensex Jumps 113 Points to 48,551 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday jumped 113.07 points to 48,550.85 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 38.95 points to 14,238.45.

(Source: PTI)

9:33 AM , 06 Jan

Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong Arrested

Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong have been arrested for breaking the city’s contentious national security law, local media reported on Wednesday.

(Source: Reuters)

9:33 AM , 06 Jan

Trump Signs Order Banning Transactions With 8 Chinese Apps

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group’s Alipay, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

(Source: Reuters)

Published: 06 Jan 2021, 9:33 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!