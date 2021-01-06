Live
Latest News: Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong Arrested
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Jumps 113 Points to 48,551 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday jumped 113.07 points to 48,550.85 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 38.95 points to 14,238.45.
(Source: PTI)
Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong Arrested
Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong have been arrested for breaking the city’s contentious national security law, local media reported on Wednesday.
(Source: Reuters)
Published: 06 Jan 2021, 9:33 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!