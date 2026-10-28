Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief From Bombay HC In 'Leave India' Notice

During the protest, Khan was detained by authorities on 10 October 2026. The detention followed a complaint filed on 12 October by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Khan's presence at the protest and requested an inquiry into his citizenship status. Coverage revealed that Khan addressed the gathering, stating, "I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed?"