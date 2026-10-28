Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief From Bombay HC In 'Leave India' Notice

The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to actor Imran Khan, a United States citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, by putting on hold a "Leave India" notice that required him to depart the country by 28 October 2026. The notice was issued following his participation in protests in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Union government assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against Khan during the interim period, and the matter has been adjourned for further hearing.
According to Maktoob Media, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had directed Khan to leave India by the specified deadline due to his involvement in a protest held earlier in October 2026. The protest, which took place at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Khan challenged the FRRO's notice in the Bombay High Court, arguing through his legal counsel that the rules governing OCI cardholders do not prohibit participation in peaceful protests. Legal arguments presented highlighted that Khan was exercising his rights as a resident of Mumbai and was not affiliated with any organisation during the demonstration.
During the protest, Khan was detained by authorities on 10 October 2026. The detention followed a complaint filed on 12 October by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Khan's presence at the protest and requested an inquiry into his citizenship status. Coverage revealed that Khan addressed the gathering, stating, "I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed?"
"I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city," Khan said at the protest. "I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed?"
The Union government's assurance to the court that no coercive action would be taken against Khan was a key factor in the court's decision to grant interim relief. Following reports, the hearing has been adjourned until the following Monday, allowing Khan to remain in India while the legal challenge to the notice is considered.
An OCI card allows foreign citizens of Indian origin to live and work in India, subject to applicable laws and restrictions. Analysis showed that the case has raised questions about the extent of rights available to OCI cardholders, particularly regarding participation in public demonstrations.
The court's interim order has provided Khan with temporary protection from deportation while the matter is under judicial review. The outcome of the case may have broader implications for the interpretation of OCI cardholder rights in India as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.