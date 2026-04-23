Bombay: High Court Discharges Last Accused In 2006 Malegaon Blasts

In its judgment, the bench noted, “A witness who gives two versions of a story and retracts his previous statement becomes an unreliable witness, and his testimony is liable to be discarded.” The court further stated that the special NIA court’s earlier order framing charges showed “no application of judicial mind.” Coverage revealed that the bench questioned how the trial court could ignore material collected by the ATS and CBI, such as voice samples and forensic reports, when these implicated a different set of accused.