Bollywood Celebrities Hail Student Victory After Pradhan’s Resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on 26 July 2026 following weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. His resignation came amid mounting pressure from students, activists, and public figures, marking a significant moment in the ongoing movement for education reform in India.
As reported by The Siasat Daily, several Bollywood celebrities publicly welcomed Pradhan’s resignation, describing it as a “victory of students” and a testament to the power of youth activism. Shabana Azmi, who had previously joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, stated, “So proud of our youth. I am truly humbled. Thank you for showing us that our Constitution is our greatest strength.”
Film personalities including Prakash Raj, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, and Dia Mirza expressed solidarity with the student movement, with many using their social media platforms to amplify the message. Coverage revealed that Alia Bhatt wrote, “Gen Z showed up! The rest is history,” while Reema Kagti called Gen Z “a tsunami of hope.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza, and Aditi Rao Hydari also posted messages supporting the students and calling for continued reforms. In her statement, Dia Mirza thanked activist Sonam Wangchuk for “walking the path of peace and showing our children what true love looks like.” She added, “Thank you to every young student asking for accountability, transparency and reform in our education system.”
“It is the first step towards the students’ victory. But the resistance must continue till the educational system is overhauled and all demands are met,” Shabana Azmi said, as cited in the coverage.
Actor Prakash Raj congratulated activist Sonam Wangchuk and the youth, stating, “You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees.” Reporting indicated that Raj had also joined the protests at Jantar Mantar and shared his support on social media.
Other celebrities, such as Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Pankaj Tripathi, highlighted the importance of youth unity and non-violent protest. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “I truly hope this movement leads to meaningful reform in systems that are broken, not just in education, but across every institution that needs correction.”
Comedian-writer Varun Grover and actor Vir Das used their platforms to congratulate the students and activists, with Das stating, “You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate.” Analysis showed that the film industry’s response was overwhelmingly supportive of the student-led movement.
“In a democracy, arrogance and the baton ultimately break. And in breaking, they make democracy stronger. Salute to Gen Z,” Pankaj Tripathi commented.
Several celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Divyenndu, Vaani Kapoor, and Swara Bhasker, also shared posts celebrating the resignation. Statements confirmed that the collective sentiment among Bollywood figures was one of respect for the youth’s determination and a call for continued vigilance to ensure lasting reforms in the education sector.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.