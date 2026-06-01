Pregnant Dalit Woman Dies at Jharkhand's Dhaura Coal Site; Probe Initiated

A 25-year-old pregnant Dalit woman died in Bokaro district, Jharkhand, following an altercation over leftover coal collection at a railway siding on the night of 29 May 2026. The incident occurred at the Dhaura coal site under Bermo police station limits. The woman, identified as Anita Devi, collapsed during the dispute and was declared dead at the Regional Hospital in Dhori. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of her death.
According to The Indian Express, Anita Devi was among several women who had gathered to collect leftover coal, a common practice for local families. A quarrel reportedly broke out over the sharing of the coal, escalating into a physical confrontation. During the scuffle, Anita Devi fell unconscious and was subsequently taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police officials stated that preliminary findings indicated pushing and scuffling during the altercation. Bermo police station in-charge Rohit Kumar said, “No visible external injuries have been found so far. The exact cause of death will become clear after medical examination and further investigation.”
Following the incident, Anita Devi’s husband, Mahesh Bhuiyan, filed a police complaint alleging that the altercation had turned violent and claimed that police were attempting to shield those responsible. Based on his complaint, police conducted raids and arrested six individuals in connection with the case as coverage revealed.
“Women in the locality regularly collect leftover coal from the siding area for household use. The dispute appears to have started over sharing of the coal,” said Rohit Kumar, Bermo police station in-charge.
Police have maintained that the incident stemmed from a local dispute over coal collection and stated that the investigation is ongoing. The postmortem report and other forensic findings are expected to be crucial in determining the exact circumstances leading to Anita Devi’s death at the conclusion of initial inquiries.
“The exact cause of death will become clear after medical examination and further investigation,” reiterated Bermo police station in-charge Rohit Kumar.
Community members and local residents continue to collect leftover coal from the railway siding for daily use, and disputes over its distribution are not uncommon. The current case has highlighted the vulnerability of marginalised groups in such situations as further details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.