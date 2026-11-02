BMC Removes Dia Mirza’s Anti-Cracker Video After BJP Objection

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its social media platforms on 1 November 2026. The video, part of an anti-cracker campaign for Diwali, urged Mumbai residents to avoid bursting firecrackers to reduce air and noise pollution.

The removal followed public objections raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai chief Ameet Satam, who criticised the campaign’s messaging and Mirza’s involvement.