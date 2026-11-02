BMC Removes Dia Mirza’s Anti-Cracker Video After BJP Objection

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its social media platforms on 1 November 2026. The video, part of an anti-cracker campaign for Diwali, urged Mumbai residents to avoid bursting firecrackers to reduce air and noise pollution.
The removal followed public objections raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai chief Ameet Satam, who criticised the campaign’s messaging and Mirza’s involvement.
According to The Indian Express, Dia Mirza’s video was specifically recorded at the BMC’s request to promote public awareness about air pollution during Diwali. The BMC’s caption referenced a Bombay High Court directive prohibiting firecrackers on public roads, lanes, and footpaths. Despite similar appeals by other celebrities, only Mirza’s video was removed after Satam’s objection.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Satam posted on X, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.” The BMC deleted Mirza’s video within hours, while retaining similar campaign videos by Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad, and Ajinkya Rahane. The civic body did not issue a public explanation for the selective removal.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the incident drew criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the rationale behind removing only Mirza’s video. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar stated, “Dia Mirza has done nothing wrong, this reflects a perverted mindset aimed at disrupting the country’s unity.” AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also questioned the selective outrage, noting that other celebrities made similar appeals.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Dia Mirza responded that her video was recorded “in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration.” She emphasised that air pollution is a public health issue and reiterated her commitment to environmental causes. Mirza clarified that she did not receive any payment for participating in the campaign.
“The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all,” Dia Mirza stated.
Coverage revealed that the BMC’s anti-cracker campaign was initiated in response to the Bombay High Court’s order to prevent firecracker use in public spaces and promote green alternatives. The campaign marked the first time the civic body engaged multiple celebrities for such messaging, aiming to address Mumbai’s declining air quality index.
Political reactions intensified after the removal. Reporting indicated that Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde labelled Dia Mirza “anti-Hindu” and claimed she had been blacklisted. Other political figures, including Shiv Sena and MNS representatives, criticised the BMC’s decision and questioned the influence of BJP leadership over civic administration.
Officials did not provide a formal statement on why only Mirza’s video was removed, despite repeated attempts for comment as details emerged. The controversy has highlighted ongoing tensions between public health advocacy and cultural traditions during festival periods in Mumbai.
“Why would anyone be critical of a video the Honourable Bombay High Court and the BMC have made me record in public interest? Air pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it’s a matter of public health,” Dia Mirza said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.