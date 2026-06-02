BMC Demolishes 'Unauthorised' Dargah Structure In Aarey Colony

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai, targeting unauthorised constructions. The drive specifically focused on demolishing a portion of an unauthorised dargah structure. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, was deployed to remove the illegal construction, and the debris removal process is ongoing. The action was carried out following administrative orders and was documented through videos and photographs at the site.
According to Amar Ujala, the demolition was executed after official directives were issued to address the encroachment. The operation was part of a broader campaign by local authorities to clear illegal structures in the area, with the BMC acting on specific intelligence regarding the unauthorised dargah. Visual evidence from the scene showed the demolition in progress and the systematic removal of debris.
Local administration officials initiated the drive early in the day as coverage revealed, ensuring that the process was conducted under security arrangements to prevent any disruption. The authorities maintained a presence at the site throughout the operation to oversee the demolition and manage the aftermath.
Community members and onlookers observed the proceedings, with some capturing images and videos of the demolition during the event. The BMC has stated that the anti-encroachment drive will continue in other parts of Aarey Colony and surrounding areas as part of its ongoing efforts to address unauthorised constructions.
“मौके से आई वीडियो और तस्वीरों में देखा जा सकता है कि अवैध निर्णाण को गिराने और मलबा हटाने का अभियान जारी है।”
Further details regarding the extent of the demolition and any additional actions planned by the BMC are expected to be released as the operation progresses as updates emerge. The BMC has reiterated its commitment to enforcing municipal regulations and removing illegal structures in accordance with established procedures.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.