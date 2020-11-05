12 Killed in Series of Blasts in Ahmedabad Cotton Mill

Twelve people were killed in a series of blasts and fire in an Ahmedabad cotton mill on Wednesday.

The fire division has recovered 12 bodies at the blast site at a godown on the Pirana-Piplaj road in Ahmedabad and rescued 10 persons.

The fire has been completely doused, and the rescue operation is now over. The Ahmedabad Narol police station has registered a case in the incident.