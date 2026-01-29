BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Elected Chandigarh Mayor After Triangular Contest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new Mayor of Chandigarh on 29 January 2026. Joshi secured 18 votes in a three-way contest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Yogesh Dhingra, who received 11 votes, and Congress nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who obtained seven votes.

The election was conducted through a show of hands, with councillors also providing verbal confirmation of their votes. The BJP’s Jasmanpreet Singh and Suman Sharma were elected Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.