BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Elected Chandigarh Mayor After Triangular Contest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new Mayor of Chandigarh on 29 January 2026. Joshi secured 18 votes in a three-way contest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Yogesh Dhingra, who received 11 votes, and Congress nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who obtained seven votes.
The election was conducted through a show of hands, with councillors also providing verbal confirmation of their votes. The BJP’s Jasmanpreet Singh and Suman Sharma were elected Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.
The 2026 mayoral election marked the first time in two years that the AAP and Congress fielded separate candidates, resulting in a split opposition vote.
This division enabled the BJP to secure the mayoral post in the final year of the current Municipal Corporation House’s five-year term. The breakdown of the alliance was attributed to internal disagreements and candidate selection issues within both parties.
As reported by Financial Express, Saurabh Joshi represents Ward No. 14, which includes Sectors 15, 16, 17, and 24. The BJP’s united support and the lack of a Congress-AAP alliance were decisive factors in Joshi’s victory. The election was closely watched, with the BJP holding 18 councillors, AAP 11, and Congress six in the 35-member House, plus the city’s Member of Parliament as an ex officio voter.
The BJP, with 18 councillors, required at least 19 votes for a majority but managed to secure the mayoral post due to the opposition’s split. The Congress abstained from voting in the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, further consolidating the BJP’s position.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, served as the presiding officer for the election. The process involved councillors raising their hands and verbally confirming their votes, with the results announced immediately after voting concluded. Sitting MP Manish Tewari of the Congress supported his party’s nominee during the process.
“I thank my father, owe everything to him,” Saurabh Joshi said, holding a photo of his late father, Jai Ram Joshi, after being elected mayor.
Background information shows that Saurabh Joshi’s political journey began in student politics at Panjab University, where he was active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He has contested multiple elections since 2002 and has been involved in civic governance since 2011. Joshi’s family has a history of public service, with his father having served as BJP Chandigarh president and his brother active in Punjab BJP.
“With the selection of Shri Saurabh Joshi Ji as the Mayor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the city’s development will gain a new direction and momentum,” BJP Chandigarh stated in a congratulatory message.
Further coverage revealed that Joshi’s experience as a practising advocate and his involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ABVP are expected to influence his approach to city governance.
