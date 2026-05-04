BJP-Led NDA Maintains Commanding Lead In Assam Assembly Polls

As reported by The Hindu, the NDA’s lead extended to 93 seats, with the BJP ahead in 74, Asom Gana Parishad in 10, and Bodoland Peoples’ Front in nine. The Congress was leading in 23 seats, and its allies Raijor Dal and AIUDF were ahead in one and two seats, respectively. Several ministers, including Ranoj Pegu and Ajanta Neog, maintained leads in their constituencies.